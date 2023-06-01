Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,176 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 305,640 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after buying an additional 65,410 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,445.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.