Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $690,000 Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 441.1% during the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 849,768 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 45.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,439,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 762,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,051,000 after purchasing an additional 754,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 637.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 801,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 692,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 435.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

