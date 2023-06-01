Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $713,000 Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,680,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of Azul stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

