Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $744,000 Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in SciPlay by 139.9% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

