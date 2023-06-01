Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $749,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $484,452,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

NAVI stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

