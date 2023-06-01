Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $768,000 Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,756 shares of company stock worth $1,956,985. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

LKFN opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading

