Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $85,094.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,908,070. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

