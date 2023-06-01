Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $782,000 Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 104,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $66,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,247.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $66,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $300,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.