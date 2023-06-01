Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,952.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,082.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,952.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,082.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,176 shares of company stock worth $8,176,099 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

