Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $836,212.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

