Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $774,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.