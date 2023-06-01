Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $888.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

