Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 95,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shake Shack stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

