Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $808,000 Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $123.84.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,635,513 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

