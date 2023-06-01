Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,892 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

