Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,421 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,041,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE NEX opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

