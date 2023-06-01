Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,526 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Trading Down 5.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.