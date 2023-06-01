Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,770 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vector Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

