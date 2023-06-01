Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 368,801 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $323,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

