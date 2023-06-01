Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.