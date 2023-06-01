Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

