Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

