Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,973.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 433,782 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

