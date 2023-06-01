Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,496,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,042.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

