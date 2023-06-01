Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

