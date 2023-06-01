Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.2 %

Ryanair Company Profile

RYAAY opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

