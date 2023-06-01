Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,826 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $692.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

