Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,620 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOHU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

