Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 58,517 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in GoodRx by 20.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

GoodRx Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.90. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

