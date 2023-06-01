Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,545 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $624,967,312.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playtika Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of PLTK opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.