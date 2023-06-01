Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,702 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,926 shares of company stock valued at $61,507,766 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

