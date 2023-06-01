Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 801 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after purchasing an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

