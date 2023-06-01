Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.