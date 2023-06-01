Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

