National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,183.75.

National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.31 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

