NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $3,661,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,618,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $389.82 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

