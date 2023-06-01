Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.2 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

NFBK stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $476.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.