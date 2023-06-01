Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 1,042,026 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 411,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.