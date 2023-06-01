Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 714.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

