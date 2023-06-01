Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

PGY stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $761.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

