Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 1-Year High at $219.50

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.50 and last traded at $216.39, with a volume of 1490145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.70.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 338.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.83.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,920 shares of company stock worth $46,518,820. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

