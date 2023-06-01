Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.65

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 37695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Paysafe Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $586.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 96.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

