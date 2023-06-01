Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $36,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.2 %

PBA stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.