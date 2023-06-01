Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 999,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 839,836 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 70.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,007,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 417,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after buying an additional 335,612 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.60 million, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.