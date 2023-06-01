Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,807 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resources Connection by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Resources Connection by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Resources Connection by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $513.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

