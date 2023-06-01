Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,080 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 195.89%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,293.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,395 shares of company stock worth $249,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

