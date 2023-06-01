Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,975 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:EBS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Stories

