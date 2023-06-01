Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 25,115 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 241.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,506 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in VMware by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE VMW opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $137.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

