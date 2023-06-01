Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,647,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $80,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,053.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,030. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

