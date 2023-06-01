Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,946.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,828.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,946.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,828.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and sold 87,787 shares worth $1,832,097. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.84. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

